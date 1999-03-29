DIMAGGIO'S WILL PRIVATE

Attorneys for Joe DiMaggio have asked that his will be locked away, apparently to keep it out of the hands of collectors. The will is currently being stored in the Broward County (Fla.) clerk’s office near DiMaggio’s home in Hollywood, where the 84-year-old baseball great died March 8 after a battle with lung cancer. With DiMaggio’s death, the value of his collectibles has skyrocketed. Aside from his signature, DiMaggio’s will includes the provision that his only son, Joseph Paul DiMaggio Jr., be given a trust fund that will pay him $20,000 a year. DiMaggio’s great-grandchildren received trusts of $250,000 and $500,000.