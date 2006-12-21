Diddy, Kim Porter Welcome Twin Girls

Sean “Diddy” Combs and girlfriend Kim Porter welcomed twin daughters on Thursday, PEOPLE has confirmed.

“Diddy received an early Christmas gift! It gives us great joy to announce the arrival of Diddy’s twin girls. The beautiful, healthy baby girls were born this morning with Diddy by mother Kim Porter’s side,” Sean Combs’s rep, Robert Zimmerman, of Dan Klores Communications tells PEOPLE.

“The first arrived at 7:56 a.m. weighing 5 lbs., followed 2 minutes later by the second at 5 lbs., 4 oz. Diddy had a plane on standby in Toronto where he is filming Raisin in the Sun and made it just in the nick of time for the delivery. Both Kim and the girls are doing great.”

In honor of two people who had an enormous influence on both Porter and Diddy, 5 lb., D’Lila Star Combs was named after Porter’s grandmother, Lila Star, Zimmerman said Thursday afternoon. Her 5 lb. 4 oz. sister, Jessie James Combs, was named after Diddy’s grandmother, Jessie Smalls.

On his MySpace page Diddy also posted a message announcing the birth of his girls, adding: “Thank you for all your support this year! I Love Y’all! God Bless.”

Diddy, 37, and Porter, 36, are already parents to son Christian, 8. (Diddy also has a son, Justin, 12, with ex-girlfriend Misa Hylton-Brim.)

The hip-hop mogul joked about having daughters at his and Porter’s star-studded baby shower in New York City last month, “I’m so excited to have girls, but I know I’m in trouble now!”

And even before the girls were born, they brought out Diddy’s softer side, Porter said. “I see the way he’s been acting,” she told PEOPLE at the shower. “He said, ‘I can’t wait for them to fall asleep on my chest.’ He’s going to be very hands on. I don’t think he’s going to be able to say no to them.”