Jennifer Lawrence initially criticized Diane Sawyer's bow-and-arrow skills, before declaring that she "nailed it"

Diane Sawyer Channels Katniss Everdeen – with Help from Jennifer Lawrence Herself! – via Archery Lessons During Gals' Day Out

Move over, Amy Schumer. It looks like Jennifer Lawrence might have a new BFF – for one day, anyway.

The two Kentucky gals gallivanted around New York City for a wide-ranging Nightline piece that showed the look-alike women forming a fun bond.

Highlights included a barbecue feast at Sawyer’s pad, and archery advice from Katniss Everdeen herself.

“Your form is just horrible,” Lawrence, 25, declared as Sawyer, 69, attempted to wield a bow and arrow like Robin Hood, causing the fast friends to dissolve into giggles.

Later, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 star showed off her silly side while wearing an arrow headband and confirming that Sawyer ultimately “nailed it” during their archery session at the back of a downtown N.Y.C. gallery.

Earlier, Lawrence showed off her charming bluntness once again when the fellow Louisville native asked her a question and she admitted she couldn’t answer – because her mouth was literally full.

“I’m going to be honest. I just bit into a bone and I’m not sure how to spit it out,” she said, as Sawyer briefly offered her hand as assistance.

The interview touched on more serious topics as well, including her candid essay addressing the Hollywood gender pay gap – “I felt like I had something to say, because we need to talk about it” – and admitting that wrapping up The Hunger Games franchise as she ended a five-year relationship (to Nicholas Hoult) shook her to the core.

One thing that hasn’t changed? Her close friendship with Schumer. The Joy star made it clear the pair are closer than ever, and that the Trainwreck comedian makes her laugh “every single day.”