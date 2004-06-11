Diana's Mum Laid to Rest, Without Charles

Prince William and Prince Harry flew home to Britain on Thursday from Norway and Botswana, respectively, to bury their grandmother, Frances Shand Kydd, mother of the late Princess Diana, who was buried on the remote Scottish coast.

Shand Kydd, 68, died June 3 after a long illness.

After arriving with his 19-year-old brother, William, 21, delivered a reading at the Mass at St. Columba’s Cathedral in Oban, Scotland. Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, 40, led the 600 mourners and downplayed the long rift between his mother and sister, who had not spoken to one another in the months preceding Diana’s 1997 death in a Paris car crash.

During the mass, William read five verses from the Book of Romans. Afterwards, he and his brother, along with more than two dozen immediate family members of the twice-divorced Shand Kydd, followed six kilt-wearing pallbearers carrying the lily-covered wood casket to a hearse. The princes and the earl then walked together before the private burial service.

As his sons were heading home from the funeral of their grandmother, Prince Charles, 55, took his longtime companion, Camilla Parker Bowles, to a charity performance of the Abba musical Mamma Mia!

He claimed afterward that he “knew every word” of the group’s songs. “It certainly dates me,” he told performers at the final curtain, PEOPLE reports.

And while he may not have attended services for Shand Kydd, Charles will be at a funeral this week. Friday he will be in Washington, D.C., to pay his final respects to Ronald Reagan.