Royal Jubilees: Parties Fit for a Queen!

Some of the biggest names in music – from Paul McCartney to Tony Bennett – hit the stage on June 3, 2002 for an epic Party at the Palace Golden Jubilee concert in the queen’s Buckingham Palace back yard. Over 1 million fans watched from giant screens outside the palace, while 200 million tuned in on TV. At 1 p.m., towns all over the U.K. had local bands play The Beatles hit “All You Need Is Love” to mark the national day of partying.