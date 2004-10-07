Destiny's Child Lovin' McDonald's Deal

Justin Timberlake is out, and Destiny s Child is in – as the new faces on McDonald s.

The burger giant’s two-year-old “I’m Lovin’ It” ad campaign, which has been featuring Timberlake and his recognizable five-note jingle, will be taken over by the pop trio of Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, in a bid to expand the Golden Arches’ appeal among children and, importantly, their mothers, reports Reuters.

“We believe this appeals to kids, and when kids are happy Mom is happy,” said McDonald’s global marketing chief Larry Light in a statement following a Wednesday press conference.

He declined to say how much his corporation was paying the singers, or when the new Destiny’s Child ads would begin to appear.

Said Beyonce in a statement: “We’re lovin’ the chance to work with McDonald’s and know that together we’ll create lots of fun and cool surprises. … McDonald’s shares our passion for music, so we can’t wait to start connecting to our fans.”

Timberlake, meanwhile, has not commented on being pushed aside, but he will make his final appearance for the chain this week in Toronto, Light said. He added that the star’s “I’m Lovin’ It” song will continue to figure prominently in McDonald’s advertising.