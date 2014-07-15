Watch Derek Jeter's Moving Farewell Ad (VIDEO)

July 15, 2014

Whether or not you’re a Yankees fan – or even a baseball fan – it’s hard to ignore Derek Jeter’s legacy.

The 40-year-old is playing his final season this year, his 20th with Major League Baseball. And Jeter, who played through one of baseball’s most scandal-wracked eras without one of his own, is definitely deserving of every hat-tip he receives in this moving clip.

Michael Jordan, Spike Lee, Phil Jackson, Carmelo Anthony and even Mr. Met make appearances in the video, put together by Jordan Brand. Jeter was the first Jordan Brand-endorsed player, and was handpicked by Michael Jordan himself in 1999.

The clip has been online for a few days and has received over 2 million views on YouTube. Appropriately, its television premiere will be Tuesday night, during Jeter’s last All-Star Game.

