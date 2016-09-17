The star's collage included several snapshots of the two from years past, chronicling their long-term friendship.

Demi Lovato Posts Epic Collage on Instagram for Pal Nick Jonas' Birthday – See the Cute Pics!

Demi Lovato took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate her pal Nick Jonas‘ birthday in a sweet collage.

The “Confident” singer commemorated his birthday, writing, “To one of my absolute best friends on the planet, 10 years of ups and downs but no matter what you always made me laugh through it all. Happy birthday @nickjonas.. So proud of you and so grateful to have toured together this year. Love you brother.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The star’s collage included several snapshots of the two from years past, chronicling their long-term friendship.

Jonas, who turned 24 on Friday, also received happy birthday wishes from his brothers, Kevin and Joe, on Instagram.

Joe Jonas posted a picture of Nick as a young boy, writing, “keep it fresh @nickjonas have the best birthday! love ya homie.”

While the eldest Jonas brother, Kevin, posted a hilarious gif of Nick’s head superimposed on a dancing body.

The birthday boy also posted an adorable video of his niece, Alena Jonas, the 2-year-old daughter of Kevin, on Instagram, wishing him a happy birthday.

Lovato and Jonas kicked off their joint tour in June, reuniting after she left the 2010 Jonas Tour, to deal with her addiction and mental illness.

The pair were eventually able to reconcile after Lovato’s 2012 Los Angeles concert, but it took some time for the wounds to heal.