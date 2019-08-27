In September 2016, the former Disney Channel child stars (and friendly exes)agot stuck in an elevator somewhere in Los Angeles, according to Jonas’s Snapchat. Fortunately, the two were freed before Lovato and DNCE’s concert at L.A. Live that evening. However, things weren’t exactly what they seemed; Jonas later told PEOPLE: “It was a lot less dramatic. It was a total prank and we fooled everyone. I made the video saying we got stuck in the elevator, but we really weren’t. But I guess it’s bad karma to say that because I don’t want to get stuck in the elevator any time soon.” We think he should take the stairs for a while.