The Smash star opens up about the end of her 20-year marriage

When news broke in December that Debra Messing and her husband of 10 years, Daniel Zelman, were divorcing – and then that Messing was dating her Smash costar, Will Chase, who is also going through a divorce – the actress said she was prepared for the backlash.

But she’s learned to not let it get the better of her.

“I’m trying to keep things as simple as possible – embracing saying ‘no’ and being okay with people being unhappy with me,” Messing, 43, tells Ladies Home Journal.

“It’s a very long time,” Messing admits about her marriage. “And I am at peace with the journey we ve had. I feel like the 20 years we had together has been a huge success. And despite the fact that everything is changing, I think everyone is thriving.

That includes Messing and Zelman’s 8-year-old son, Roman, who Messing says is still their number one priority.

“Every thought is dictated by what s best for our son,” she said. “We are completely on the same page in that regard. We are dear friends.”

Messing said she and Zelman didn’t grow apart, but admits that she now has conflicting feelings on lifelong partnerships.