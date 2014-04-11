Debbie Rowe Engaged to Marc Schaffel

Michael Jackson‘s ex Debbie Rowe is set to wed long-time friend (and one-time producer for the late icon), Marc Schaffel.

In late March, E! first reported Rowe was engaged. And Thursday, TMZ confirmed that Schaffel popped the question three weeks ago – but Rowe, 55, didn’t accept the proposal, despite posting a photo of the two of them and the sizable sparkler on Facebook. At the time, TMZ reported, Rowe reportedly worried she had cancer – but after being diagnosed with sarcoidosis, an auto-immune disease, Wednesday, the site said she had a change of heart.

“He loves me, knows my kids, loves my kids, and we’ll see where this goes,” Rowe told TMZ, noting that she and Schaffel have yet to set a date.

Rowe and Jackson were married for three years – during which time they had two children, Prince, 17, and Paris, 16 – before their 1999 divorce.

After Jackson passed in 2009, his mother Katherine gained full custody of Paris, Prince, and third son Blanket, 12, leaving Rowe with only visitation rights.