Debate Flares Over Roberts on Abortion

Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee John Roberts emerged virtually unscathed from his first Senate Judiciary Committee interview on Tuesday, deftly parrying questions on such hot-button topics as abortion, civil rights and the limits of presidential power.

In one of the most closely watched issues of his confirmation hearing, Roberts called Roe v. Wade “settled law” and said that the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey ruling that reaffirmed the right to abortion was “precedent of the court entitled to respect.” He declared there is an unwritten right to privacy in the Constitution and said he supported the 1965 Supreme Court ruling in Griswold v. Connecticut establishing the right of privacy on the sale and use of contraceptives.

The response is promoting concerns on both sides of the abortion issue. “We’re concerned about those statements,” Troy Newman, head of the anti-abortion Operation Rescue, tells the Associated Press, while abortion rights groups noted that Roberts never said he would uphold Roe if it comes before the court, or that privacy rights were linked to abortion rights. And while Roberts said that previous court decisions should be respected, none of them are immune to being overturned.

“In the end, he refused to commit to upholding the core principles of Roe,” said Debra Ness, head of the National Partnership for Women and Families.

Despite some frustration, it appeared that the 50-year-old Roberts had done nothing to diminish the likelihood that he will be confirmed to replace the late William H. Rehnquist before the high court convenes Oct. 3 and become the nation’s youngest chief justice in more than 200 years.

Still, he gives some legislators pause. “Some answers have raised other questions,” Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the committee’s senior Democrat, wrote in his weblog of the Roberts hearing. “In some ways, it seems the more he’s asked and the more he answers, the less clearly the real John Roberts is in focus.”