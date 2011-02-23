Deadliest Catch Star Found Dead

Justin Tennison’s crewmates on Deadliest Catch are paying tribute to the 34-year-old fisherman, who was found dead in an Alaska hotel room this week.

“It is with great sadness that the Time Bandit family announces the death of crew member Justin Tennison,” the vessel’s crew posted on its Web site. “Justin died peacefully in his sleep.”

Tennison died of unknown causes, and an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday, reports the Anchorage Daily News. His body was found Tuesday in a hotel room with alcohol and about a quarter ounce of marijuana, police said.

According to his ship’s crew, Tennison had lived in Alaska for 28 years “and joined the Time Bandit crew as a deckhand fishing the Red King 2010 and Opilio 2011 seasons.”

“Justin was tough as a bull and was an all-around good hand,” the Web site statement continues. “The Captains and Crew appreciated his hard work and many contributions this past year. We will miss him terribly and wish his family all the best during this most difficult time. Justin is survived by a son, daughter, sister, father and grandparents.”

The Discovery Channel released a statement saying it was “saddened by the passing of Time Bandit crew member Justin Tennison. We send our sympathies to his entire family and fellow crew members during this most difficult time.”

