Fall Back with a Lady Gaga-Worthy Whiskey Drink

What would Lady Gaga choose: Another hour of sleep – or another cocktail?

Overnight clocks were turned back one hour to mark the end of daylight savings 2011. And if you think the time change is something worth saying cheers to, take a cue from one of Mother Monster’s favorite swills with a Jameson Irish Whiskey-based cocktail.

The “Falling to Black” cocktail, masterminded by Pernod-Ricard bartender Simon Ford, combines small-batch Jameson Black Barrel whiskey with lemon juice, apple cider and mulled spice syrup for an autumn-appropriate concoction.

Other celebs who may take advantage of the extra time with a toast: Rihanna, who name-dropped the whiskey in her hit “Cheers (Drink to That)” and Pink, who, prior to giving birth to now 5-month-old Willow, joked about naming her baby “Jameson” in its honor.

Try out the recipe below (but make sure your clocks are set first!).

Falling to Black

• 2 ½ oz. Jameson Black Barrel

• ¾ oz. fresh lemon juice

• ¾ oz. mulled spice syrup

• 1 oz. apple cider

• sprinkle of cinnamon

Shake ingredients and strain over ice ball into an old-fashioned glass.