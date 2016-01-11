Iman Writes the 'Struggle Is Real, but So Is God' Hours Before David Bowie's Death Is Announced

David Bowie‘s wife Iman tweeted several inspiring messages in the days leading up to the singer’s death, including a particularly hopeful one shortly before his death was confirmed on Sunday night.

Hours before the announcement, the supermodel, 60, tweeted a picture of the words, “The struggle is real, but so is God.”

“Rise,” was her simple caption to the quote.

David Bowie and Iman in 1990 Ron Galella/WireImage

On Saturday, Iman attached the same caption to another meaningful quote: “Sometimes you will never know the true value of a moment until it becomes a memory.”

Bowie’s death was confirmed late Sunday on the music legend’s Facebook page. He was 69.

David Bowie and Iman in 2011 Andrew H. Walker/Getty

A statement on the page said, “David Bowie died peacefully today surrounded by his family after a courageous 18-month battle with cancer. While many of you will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family’s privacy during their time of grief.”

Iman and Bowie were married in 1992 and have one daughter together, Alexandria “Lexi” Zahra Jones, age 15.