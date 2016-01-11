Last Pictures of David Bowie: Icon Looked in Good Spirits at Final Public Appearance a Month Ago

Despite his family’s announcement that he had been battling cancer for the last 18 months, David Bowie appeared to be in good spirits the last time he was seen in public – just over a month ago.

The British singer was pictured on Dec. 7 attending the opening night of his stage show Lazarus in New York City.

Bowie’s family announced early Monday that the star lost his battle with cancer on Sunday.

Bowie co-wrote Lazarus, along with Irish playwright Enda Walsh, the New York Times reports.

The musical was inspired by the Walter Tevis novel The Man Who Fell to Earth (Bowie starred in the 1976 film adaptation of the book). It includes music composed by Bowie and new arrangements of previously recorded songs.

David Bowie seen arriving at his musical Lazarus in New York City on Dec. 7 Price/face to face/AdMedia

The stage show bears the same name as one of the most revealing tracks on Bowie’s final album Blackstar – released on his 69th birthday.

Tony Visconti, a producer who has worked with the singer for decades, said that Bowie’s death was no different from his life – “a work of Art.”

“He made Blackstar for us, his parting gift. I knew for a year this was the way it would be. I wasn’t however, prepared for it,” Visconti wrote on Facebook early Monday. “He was an extraordinary man, full of love and life. He will always be with us. For now, it is appropriate to cry.”

David Bowie AKM-GSI

David Bowie AKM-GSI

Among the lyrics in “Lazarus” are the lined: “Look up here/I’m in heaven/I’ve got scars that can’t be seen.”

The haunting music video for the track features the late singer confined to a hospital bed with dirty gauze covering his eyes. In the video, he appears distraught and shakes as he wrestles around in the bed sheets.

“This way or no way,” he sings. “You know, I’ll be free.”

Stars including Madonna, Kanye West, Paul McCartney, Cher and more flooded social media with tributes to the legendary singer following the news.