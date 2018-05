Tom Holland Saves a Lost Dog, Plus More Ways Celebs Have Been Heroes

The good deed: Saving a drowning woman in Costa Rica.

The A Quiet Place actor spent six months in the Central American country after he graduated high school.

“One of the places I went was this amazing beach called Manuel Antonio that I didn’t realize had an insane riptide,” he explained to Playboy. “While I was swimming there — this is a story I’ve never told anybody — this Costa Rican girl and an American guy were swimming right next to me, and we were knee-deep. I went underwater for a second, and when I came back up he was screaming at the top of his lungs. Literally in three seconds the girl had been swept 150 yards out.”

Fortunately, Krasinski’s mother was a lifeguard and had taught him to swim from a very early age. “In that moment, I didn’t ask anyone. There was no one to help me. I just went out and tried to save her,” he said.

The incident proved to be life altering. “Granted, not everybody needs to have life-or-death experiences, but that changed my entire life. All of a sudden I grew up,” he said.