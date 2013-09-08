David Beckham and Harper Sit Front Row at Fashion Week

At just 2 years old, Harper Beckham looked right at home sitting in the front row of her mother's fashion week presentation

By Maggie Coughlan
Updated December 02, 2020 12:49 AM
Advertisement
Credit: Courtesy of Vogue Paris

Fashion royalty!

David and Harper Beckham sat front row at Victoria Beckham‘s presentation at New York Fashion Week on Sunday.

Sitting atop her father’s lap, the 2-year-old looked camera-ready in a white dress, flats and her hair in a trendy topknot. The tot’s look seemed to earn the approval of Vogue‘s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, who sat next to the Beckhams and cracked a smile.

Leading up to the presentation, an excited Victoria, 39, Tweeted a countdown until the show. “We [are] here!! 1 hour to go! x vb #SS14 #NYFW,” she wrote Sunday morning.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com