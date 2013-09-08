David Beckham and Harper Sit Front Row at Fashion Week
At just 2 years old, Harper Beckham looked right at home sitting in the front row of her mother's fashion week presentation
David and Harper Beckham sat front row at Victoria Beckham‘s presentation at New York Fashion Week on Sunday.
Sitting atop her father’s lap, the 2-year-old looked camera-ready in a white dress, flats and her hair in a trendy topknot. The tot’s look seemed to earn the approval of Vogue‘s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, who sat next to the Beckhams and cracked a smile.
Leading up to the presentation, an excited Victoria, 39, Tweeted a countdown until the show. “We [are] here!! 1 hour to go! x vb #SS14 #NYFW,” she wrote Sunday morning.