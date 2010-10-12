David Arquette: How We Told Coco About Breakup

David Arquette says he decided to be honest with 6-year-old daughter Coco when his marriage with Courteney Cox hit its roughest patch.

“We went to a beach and had a picnic,” Arquette told Howard Stern on his Sirius Satellite Radio show Tuesday. “[I] explained to her that we’re grownups, and a lot of the time when grownups are growing up, they need to figure out their lives. … Sometimes that takes each other having a little space.”

Coco immediately thought the worst.

“She said, ‘Are you guys getting a divorce?’ ” Arquette explains. “I said, ‘No, We’re not getting a divorce, we’re just taking some time apart to get to know ourselves better and get to know what we want out of our mate better.’ ”

Father and daughter remain by each other’s sides. The actor was photographed hand-in-hand with her Tuesday while out for breakfast in Beverly Hills.