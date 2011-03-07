No Drugs or Alcohol Involved in David Arquette Crash, Say Police

David Arquette wasn’t under the influence when he collided head-on with another car in Beverly Hills on Friday.

“No alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash whatsoever,” Beverly Hills Police Dept. spokesman Lt. Tony Lee tells PEOPLE. “It appears that the accident will be Mr. Arquette’s fault for driving on the wrong side of the roadway.”

Arquette, 39, who recently left rehab, Tweeted that he refused all pain medication at the hospital, and added: “May the record state – still sober!”

He sustained only minor injuries in the crash.

