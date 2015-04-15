David Arquette and Christina McLarty Are All Smiles in Official Wedding Photo

David Arquette and Christina McLarty clearly have a lot to smile about.

The couple share big grins in the official photo from their April 12 wedding.

The actor, 43, and entertainment host McLarty, 33, tied the knot in Los Angeles in front of family and friends, and their 11-month-old son, Charlie West, and their two basset hounds.

Arquette’s daughter, Coco, from his previous marriage to Courteney Cox, was also at the wedding, which was first reported by InStyle.

The pair got engaged last year, shortly after Charlie was born. Arquette popped the question in front of his family, including his two kids, at Mastro’s Ocean Club in Malibu. “He wanted his family to be with him when he did it,” a source told PEOPLE.

