Danica McKellar's Shows Off Abs In Avril Lavigne's New Video

Winnie Cooper, is that you?

Wonder Years star Danica McKellar got a sexy makeover for her role in Avril Lavigne‘s video for her new song, “Rock N Roll.”

Photos taken on the set Thursday show the 38-year-old flaunting her killer abs in a skimpy outfit paired with fishnet tights that showcased her legs.

“Just had the best time shooting @AvrilLavigne’s new video. And she is so sweet and fun! Made me feel like a rock star. ;)” the New York Times best-selling author and math expert Tweeted.