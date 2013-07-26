Danica McKellar's Shows Off Abs In Avril Lavigne's New Video
The former Wonder Years star rocks out in a barely-there costume
Winnie Cooper, is that you?
Wonder Years star Danica McKellar got a sexy makeover for her role in Avril Lavigne‘s video for her new song, “Rock N Roll.”
Photos taken on the set Thursday show the 38-year-old flaunting her killer abs in a skimpy outfit paired with fishnet tights that showcased her legs.
“Just had the best time shooting @AvrilLavigne’s new video. And she is so sweet and fun! Made me feel like a rock star. ;)” the New York Times best-selling author and math expert Tweeted.
The mom of son Draco, who turns 3 in September, filed for divorce from her husband of three years, composer Mike Verta, in June 2012.