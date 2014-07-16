Danica McKellar Engaged to Scott Sveslosky

The actress and attorney Scott Sveslosky "are thrilled to be merging our families," she tells PEOPLE

Danica McKellar is getting ready to head down the aisle!

The actress, 39, and her boyfriend Scott Sveslosky, a partner at the international law firm Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, LLP, are engaged, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“Scott and I are thrilled,” the actress tells PEOPLE in a statement, adding that the two plan to wed later this year.

McKellar, who starred in the hit sitcom , and appeared on the latest season of Dancing with the Stars, has a 3½-year-old son, Draco, from her first marriage. Sveslosky is also a father to son Hunter, 10, from his previous marriage.

Says the actress: “We are looking forward to merging our families.”

