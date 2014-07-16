Danica McKellar Engaged to Scott Sveslosky

The actress and attorney Scott Sveslosky "are thrilled to be merging our families," she tells PEOPLE

By Charlotte Triggs
Updated December 02, 2020 01:07 AM
Advertisement
Credit: Courtesy Danica McKellar

Danica McKellar is getting ready to head down the aisle!

The actress, 39, and her boyfriend Scott Sveslosky, a partner at the international law firm Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, LLP, are engaged, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“Scott and I are thrilled,” the actress tells PEOPLE in a statement, adding that the two plan to wed later this year.

McKellar, who starred in the hit sitcom , and appeared on the latest season of Dancing with the Stars, has a 3½-year-old son, Draco, from her first marriage. Sveslosky is also a father to son Hunter, 10, from his previous marriage.

Says the actress: “We are looking forward to merging our families.”

Want more stories like this?

Sign up for our newsletter and other special offers:

sign me up

Thank you for signing up!

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com