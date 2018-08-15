'King of Instagram' Dan Bilzerian Unveils New $1 Million Spokesmodel Search

Dan Bilzerian, the social media celebrity best known for his lavish lifestyle and glitzy Instagram photos, is diversifying his brand — and is conducting a search for spokesmodels for his new business ventures.

Bilzerian, known as the “King of Instagram“, tells PEOPLE that he is kicking off a $1 million model search to promote his business Ignite, a producer of cannabis products that are sold in licensed dispensaries in states where its sale is legal.

In many ways, the search is perfectly on brand for Bilzerian, who often posts pictures that depict an international playboy lifestyle – private jets, high-stakes poker, yachts, mansions and scantily clad women. With a reported net worth of more than $100 million, Bilzerian has celebrity friends — including Miley Cyrus and Wiz Khalifa. His glamorous lifestyle has attracted the attention of millions of fans: he currently has 23.7 million followers on Instagram alone.

Bilzerian likens the new venture to similar model searches of Monster and Hawaiian Tropic – but promises that he will take the search to the next level.

“I’m all about doing things on the highest level and not sparing any expense,” Bilzerian, 37, tells PEOPLE. “This model search should be no different.”

The model search is simple: women will submit their portfolios online through the Ignite website. From there, semifinalists will be selected to attend one of two in-person live castings: one in Las Vegas, one in Los Angeles.

The field will then be narrowed to a group of models who will go to Los Angeles for the final round. The 10 winners will be selected and announced in September. These 10 women will receive one-year, $100,000 contracts to represent the brand at events, conferences and dispensaries.

Bilzerian tells PEOPLE that submissions have started pouring in, but that Ignite will take its time in selecting the right spokesmodels. “I’m going to pay a million dollars for the right girls to represent my company.”