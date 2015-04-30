Damon Dash Owes More Than $300,000 in Child Support, Warrant Issued for His Arrest

Hip-hop mogul Damon Dash was hit with an arrest warrant on Wednesday ordering him to pay more than $300,000 in child support.

Dash, 43, recently lost custody of his two daughters to ex-wife Rachel Roy after he didn’t show up in court for the hearing. He was granted supervised visitation with the two girls from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoons.

In a contempt hearing Wednesday, Judge Matthew Cooper ordered that Dash pay the $341,999.16 he owes to Roy, 41, or be arrested. He also said that Dash must pay $25,000 of Roy’s $40,000 in legal fees.

Dash and Roy divorced in 2009 after four years of marriage.

Bossip first reported the story.