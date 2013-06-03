Cyndi Lauper's Big Surprise as 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' Turns 30

Cyndi Lauper has plenty to celebrate – and she’s not doing it alone.

Not only is the singer-songwriter Tony-nominated for her critically acclaimed score to the best-musical contender Kinky Boots, but she’s also marking the 30th anniversary of the monster hit that first put her on the map, “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” which she released in 1983.

To celebrate? She was totally surprised by the Kinky Boots ensemble. After quietly securing permission from Lauper’s manager and her record company, Sony Music, they assembled this performance music video (see below) of Lauper’s signature number.

“It’s so sweet, I’m crying,” Lauper, 59, during a quick break from rehearsal Monday, told PEOPLE of her reaction to what was done – and about those who participated. She first saw the video Sunday night, before it was posted to YouTube.

“The Kinky Boots cast is so funny, and all the other shows participating is the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen,” she said.

The four-minute video’s guest-star girls – all with boots in hand – include Kelly Ripa, Rosie O’Donnell, Whoopi Goldberg, Katie Couric, Holland Taylor, Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford and, in addition to Kinky Boots, members of the casts from such current Broadway shows as Annie, The Lion King, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, The Phantom of the Opera, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark and Chicago.

RELATED: Tom Hanks, Cyndi Lauper, Kinky Boots Among Top Tony Nominees