From Cuties to Beauties: Can You Guess Who These Kids Grew up to Be?

This group of dazzling, successful ladies started out as supersweet kids

By People Staff May 02, 2022 09:00 AM

Credit: priyanka chopra/instagram

"Having such a nomadic life gave me the ability to have a sense of adventure," the new mom, 39, has said.

Priyanka Chopra

Credit: Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic

Credit: beanie feldstein/instagram

The 28-year-old lead of Broadway's Funny Girl "wanted to be onstage since I was born." 

Beanie Feldstein

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty
Credit: Phoebe Dynevor/Instagram

The Bridgerton star, 27, found that being in a family that worked in film "really does drive you." 

Phoebe Dynevor

Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage
Credit: bella hadid/instagram

The model, 25, has said she "always knew the value of a dollar" growing up as the daughter of immigrants. 

Bella Hadid

Credit: Francois Durand/Getty
Credit: emma roberts/instagram

"When I was a kid, I begged my mom to have another baby," the former child star, 31, has said. 

Emma Roberts

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty
Credit: katherine schwarzenegger/instagram

The BDA Baby host, 32, has said she had "the most magical, fun childhood ever." 

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt

Credit: Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan via Getty
The 41-year-old relates to her This Is Us role because "Kate is who I used to feel like when I was younger." 

Chrissy Metz

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Credit: irina shayk/instagram

"I was really shy as a child," the Russian model, 36, has admitted. "And I kind of hated being in pictures." 

Irina Shayk

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Credit: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

The actress, 52, opted for a perm because "for some reason I thought that it would lighten my hair." 

Leslie Mann

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Credit: Yara Shahidi/Instagram

The Grown-ish star, 22, grew up surrounded by "this idea of consistently being of service to the world."

Yara Shahidi

Credit: Shutterstock
Credit: vanessa lachey/instagram

At age 7, "I rode my bike into a parked car & knocked out my 5 [front] teeth," the NCIS: Hawai'i star, 41, wrote. 

Vanessa Lachey

Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock
"I grew up comedy crazy," the 2022 Oscars cohost, 40, has said.

Amy Schumer

Credit: Karwai Tang/Getty
Credit: Casey Wilson/Instagram

"Disappointed and mugging since 1986," the actress, 41, captioned this Instagram throwback. 

Casey Wilson

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Credit: naomi watts/instagram

Attending nine different schools in England led the Oscar nominee, 53, to do "a lot of reinventing myself." 

Naomi Watts

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Credit: Camila Mendes/Instagram

Moving between multiple U.S. cities and Brazil as a kid taught the Riverdale actress, 27, "not to be too attached to things."

Camila Mendes

Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Credit: kelsea ballerini/instagram

The country singer, 28, would tell her younger self "the best thing you can do is shut out the noise." 

Kelsea Ballerini

Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
When she was a kid, hearing LeAnn Rimes "hit so different for me ... I was like, 'I can do that' " said the singer, 38.

Mickey Guyton

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
Credit: savannah guthrie/instagram

The Today show coanchor, 50, "was happy to hang out with my friends and listen to grunge music" in her youth. 

Savannah Guthrie

Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock
By People Staff