From Cuties to Beauties: Can You Guess Who These Kids Grew up to Be?
This group of dazzling, successful ladies started out as supersweet kids
"Having such a nomadic life gave me the ability to have a sense of adventure," the new mom, 39, has said.
Priyanka Chopra
The 28-year-old lead of Broadway's Funny Girl "wanted to be onstage since I was born."
Beanie Feldstein
The Bridgerton star, 27, found that being in a family that worked in film "really does drive you."
Phoebe Dynevor
The model, 25, has said she "always knew the value of a dollar" growing up as the daughter of immigrants.
Bella Hadid
"When I was a kid, I begged my mom to have another baby," the former child star, 31, has said.
Emma Roberts
The BDA Baby host, 32, has said she had "the most magical, fun childhood ever."
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt
The 41-year-old relates to her This Is Us role because "Kate is who I used to feel like when I was younger."
Chrissy Metz
"I was really shy as a child," the Russian model, 36, has admitted. "And I kind of hated being in pictures."
Irina Shayk
The actress, 52, opted for a perm because "for some reason I thought that it would lighten my hair."
Leslie Mann
The Grown-ish star, 22, grew up surrounded by "this idea of consistently being of service to the world."
Yara Shahidi
At age 7, "I rode my bike into a parked car & knocked out my 5 [front] teeth," the NCIS: Hawai'i star, 41, wrote.
Vanessa Lachey
"I grew up comedy crazy," the 2022 Oscars cohost, 40, has said.
Amy Schumer
"Disappointed and mugging since 1986," the actress, 41, captioned this Instagram throwback.
Casey Wilson
Attending nine different schools in England led the Oscar nominee, 53, to do "a lot of reinventing myself."
Naomi Watts
Moving between multiple U.S. cities and Brazil as a kid taught the Riverdale actress, 27, "not to be too attached to things."
Camila Mendes
The country singer, 28, would tell her younger self "the best thing you can do is shut out the noise."
Kelsea Ballerini
When she was a kid, hearing LeAnn Rimes "hit so different for me ... I was like, 'I can do that' " said the singer, 38.
Mickey Guyton
The Today show coanchor, 50, "was happy to hang out with my friends and listen to grunge music" in her youth.