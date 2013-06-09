Curtis Stone Marries Lindsay Price
Talk about the perfect recipe! The newlyweds celebrate on the island of Majorca
From Top Chef – to top husband!
Top Chef Masters host Curtis Stone tied the knot with Lindsay Price on Saturday in Spain, a source confirms to PEOPLE.
Stone, 37, and Price, 36, exchanged vows on the island of Majorca’s Hilton Sa Torre Mallorca Resort.
Among their guests: Price’s former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Tiffani Thiessen, who posted a sweet snapshot with her husband, Brady Smith, from the newlyweds’s big day tagged #stonewedding.
After welcoming their first child, son Hudson, together in November 2011, the couple announced their engagement in July 2012 about three years after they began dating in 2009.
“She is a real sweetheart,” the celebrity chef told his native Australia’s Herald Sun in 2011, “and I am lucky to have found her.”
This is the first marriage for Stone and the second for the former Eastwick star, who was previously wed to Shawn Piller; the pair split in 2007.