Curtis Stone Marries Lindsay Price

Talk about the perfect recipe! The newlyweds celebrate on the island of Majorca

By Alison Schwartz
June 09, 2013 06:45 PM
Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

From Top Chef – to top husband!

Top Chef Masters host Curtis Stone tied the knot with Lindsay Price on Saturday in Spain, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Stone, 37, and Price, 36, exchanged vows on the island of Majorca’s Hilton Sa Torre Mallorca Resort.

Among their guests: Price’s former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Tiffani Thiessen, who posted a sweet snapshot with her husband, Brady Smith, from the newlyweds’s big day tagged #stonewedding.

After welcoming their first child, son Hudson, together in November 2011, the couple announced their engagement in July 2012 about three years after they began dating in 2009.

“She is a real sweetheart,” the celebrity chef told his native Australia’s Herald Sun in 2011, “and I am lucky to have found her.”

This is the first marriage for Stone and the second for the former Eastwick star, who was previously wed to Shawn Piller; the pair split in 2007.

