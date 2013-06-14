These newlyweds look positively yummy.

On Thursday, celebrity chef Curtis Stone, 37, Tweeted a sweet photo from his Mediterranean island wedding to actress Lindsay Price, 36. The couple tied the knot in Majorca at the Hilton Sa Torre Mallorca Resort in Spain last Saturday after announcing their engagement in July 2012.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Thrilled to bits!” the Australia native wrote to accompany the photo on Twitter. “To everyone out there, thank YOU for all your love and support! It was so special to share our big day with family and a small group of friends in Mallorca.”

And the happy groom didn’t stop there, sharing two more photos on his Facebook and Instagram accounts – click through to see them above.

The wedding was a long time coming for the couple, who began dating in 2009 and welcomed their first child, son Hudson, in November 2011. Guests at the nuptials included Price’s former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Tiffani Thiessen, who shared a cute snapshot with her husband, Brady Smith, from the affair.

Stone, who will host the fifth season of Top Chef Masters when it debuts July 24th, also recently released a cookbook, What’s For Dinner? Delicious Recipes for a Busy Life, and apparently uses his kitchen prowess to keep his new bride blissful.

“I just love creating different combinations for her. It makes her so happy,” he told PEOPLE last month.

Another bonding experience for the couple? Son Hudson’s birth.