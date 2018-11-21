Not So Über! 7 Crazy Celebrity Uber Stories

The 77-year-old food and lifestyle expert didn’t have the best experience during her “very first Uber” ride in New York City in November 2018. Stewart took photos of the interior of the car, which was filled with leaves, dirt, and half-empty water bottles.
“The first Uber did not show up. The second Uber came ten minutes later and parked halfway down 57th street where I could not see the license plate,” she continued. “Then we were facing east when I had to go west and south. Took twenty minutes to face southwest. It only took a bit more than one hour. On top of it all the car was a mess inside and out!!!!!!!! And I want Uber to succeed!”
BUSY PHILIPPS
The Busy Tonight talk show host had quite the scare in 2017 when she and husband Marc Silverstein got into an Uber, only to discover there was someone unknown in the back of the car. Philipps described the strange journey in an eight-minute-long Instagram story.
“I said to my husband, ‘Oh, that guy was weird. Are you sure he’s not going to kill us?’ And then from the f— way back, a voice is like, ‘I promise that won’t happen’ and there was just like a f— crazy, scary dude in way back of this Uber,” Philipps shared.
She continued, “Basically I was like, ‘I will not be killed tonight!’ and I jumped out and started screaming at this freaking creepy Uber driver. I was like, ‘This is not happening. I will not be killed tonight.’ “
TESS HOLLIDAY
Holiday boycotted Uber in 2017 after she got body-shamed during one of her rides. The size 22 supermodel posted a video on Instagram of a male driver asking her about her cholesterol.
“My driver who is fat is questioning if I’m healthy,” Holliday wrote on the video.
“My cholesterol is fine, I’m perfect,” she can be heard telling him. “I’m healthy.”
“Hey @uber I don’t pay more to use your “black car” service to be told that there’s no way I could possibly be healthy because I’m fat & then questioning it,” she wrote in the video’s caption. “No one should have to tolerate this at any level of the services you offer. I’m fat. I also have a fat wallet & will no longer be using your services. Ever,” she continued. “#putmymoneywheremymouthis.”
KRISTEN BELL
The actress live-tweeted an Uber ride turned into a karaoke carpool in 2015 with the hashtag #ubercarpool. At first, the ride was alarmingly quiet, but took a fun turn within a few minutes.
“if I’m not home in 10 minutes pls call the police and tell them i was last seen in a honda accord with 2 males mutes,” Bell tweeted.
“Breaking News: one of them is singing. ‘take my hand, well make it swear. uhhhUUHH! livin on a prayer!’ ” she continued. “He appears to know all the words to the verses as well. pretty impressive.”
CAMILA CABELLO
In a cover story for Billboard last year, the Havana singer revealed that she actually gave an Uber driver her number after discussing movie La La Land… but he never called her back!
“I love the movie because I’m such a hopeless romantic. It made me feel like I could meet anybody anywhere. Like, yesterday I asked my Uber driver for his number. Because we were actually talking about the movie and he was like, ‘I just came out of a relationship.’ He just sounded like he was a hopeless romantic,” she said. “And I was like, ‘You know what? I’ll get his number.’ He never texted me back. I don’t know. Maybe it didn’t go through.”
TYLER OAKLEY
An Uber ride in 2015 left the YouTube star quite impressed with his driver, who was getting several notifications on gay dating app Grindr.
“my uber driver is getting so many Grindr notifications, his phone keeps going off, honesty good for you sir, get that d***, live your dream,” he tweeted.
LORDE
The singer-songwriter had an awkward Uber ride in 2016 when she found herself listening to her driver freak out about another celebrity that had just been in the car, but did not recognize the pop star herself.
“uber driver currently busting a nut about the fact that there was a ‘celebrity passenger’ just before me,” she wrote in a series of live tweets.
“I can tell our ride, by comparison, sparkles significantly less for him,” she added. “i can feel it from the back seat, his dazed glow. he’s probably now pretending that i am not here, that they are still together, and alone.”
