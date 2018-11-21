Not So Über! 7 Crazy Celebrity Uber Stories

The 77-year-old food and lifestyle expert didn’t have the best experience during her “very first Uber” ride in New York City in November 2018. Stewart took photos of the interior of the car, which was filled with leaves, dirt, and half-empty water bottles.

“I ordered the most expensive version to pick me up on Fifth Avenue and 57th street in front of Tiffany’s,” she captioned the series of photos on Instagram.

“The first Uber did not show up. The second Uber came ten minutes later and parked halfway down 57th street where I could not see the license plate,” she continued. “Then we were facing east when I had to go west and south. Took twenty minutes to face southwest. It only took a bit more than one hour. On top of it all the car was a mess inside and out!!!!!!!! And I want Uber to succeed!”