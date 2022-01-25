Crawford Bares All

Pulling a Demi Moore (who, in an advanced stage of pregnancy, posed nekkid for the cover of Vanity Fair), Cindy Crawford is posing nude for two on the cover of W magazine. The supermodel sheds her maternity togs and bares her seven-month belly on the cover of the latest issue. She’s standing sideways, with one hand covering her breasts and the other hand on her hip. Crawford, 33, said she isn’t impressed with what pregnancy has done to her body. “It’s a miracle, yes,” she told the magazine. “But what can I say? I liked the way I looked in Playboy last year.”