Courtney Stodden Announces They're Engaged to Boyfriend Chris Sheng: 'The Ring Made Me Gag'

"I said yes," Courtney Stodden wrote on Instagram, announcing their engagement to boyfriend Chris Sheng while showing off the engagement ring

Courtney Stodden is officially engaged!

The Celebrity Big Brother alum, 26, announced the big news Sunday on Instagram as they showed off their jaw-dropping engagement ring in a Boomerang. "I said yes ... OH and the ring made me gag it's so beautiful," they wrote in the caption.

A rep for Stodden did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Their on-and-off boyfriend Chris Sheng confirmed he popped the question as he shared photos of the rock and their dimly lit proposal dinner to Instagram. "So this happened! Not how I planned but the moment was right," he stated in the caption.

"On Friday, May 28 I proposed to the love of my life and they said Yes," Sheng continued. "I feel so blessed and fortunate. We have both grown so much since we first met, and the fact that we have both been able to grow into better, stronger, more secure individuals while still being in a relationship together makes me have faith that this partnership will last a lifetime. For the first time we're both experiencing unconditional love. The truest kind of love. The kind where we may not always like each other but will ALWAYS love each other. I promise to always be your rock, support, and shoulder to lean on - no matter what. I got you. Ily."

Stodden began dating the movie producer, 41, in 2017, amid their split with now-ex-husband Doug Hutchison. "I've been dating the same guy for three years, Chris [Sheng]. I am working on myself every day," they said to Us Weekly in March 2020.

"It isn't easy to believe in love," Stodden added. "It's hard for me to completely open up to him and trust. I'm constantly pulling back and criticizing everything about everything. I need time to heal and hopefully I can learn how to love again fully."

The "Daddy Issues" artist notably married Hutchison, 61, in 2011, when he was 50 and Stodden was 16. Although their parents gave permission, the marriage received widespread criticism over the substantial age gap.

The former couple announced their separation in 2017, before filing for divorce the next year. The divorce was finalized in January 2020 and Stodden released a lengthy statement on Instagram later that March. "I've been scared to even speak up about feeling groomed or being verbally abused during the almost 10-year marriage because I was a child and he was 50 when we married, but I'm a woman now and it's time for me to put my big girl pants on and speak on this matter," they wrote.