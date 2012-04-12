"Twitter should ban my mother," she says; Love accused Dave Grohl of hitting on Frances

Oh, mom, not again.

Frances Bean Cobain lashed out at her mother Courtney Love for claiming on Twitter than her late husband Kurt Cobain’s bandmate Dave Grohl had “hit on” Frances and that “she was curious.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“While I’m generally silent on the affairs of my biological mother, her recent tirade has taken a gross turn,” says Frances. “I have never been approached by Dave Grohl in more than a platonic way. I’m in a monogamous relationship and very happy.”

Frances adds: “Twitter should ban my mother.”

Grohl, the Nirvana drummer who now leads the Foo Fighters, also criticized Cobain’s widow, who had Tweeted that Grohl was “sexually obsessed” with Cobain.

“Unfortunately Courtney is on another hateful Twitter rant,” Grohl, the married father of two daughters, says through his rep, according to E!. “These new accusations are upsetting, offensive and absolutely untrue.”