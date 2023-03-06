Courtney B. Vance Says Wife Angela Bassett is 'Overdue' for an Oscar: 'It's Been 29 Years'

Bassett is nominated for best supporting actress for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever after first scoring a nomination back in 1993

Published on March 6, 2023 07:30 AM
Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett at the 54th NAACP Image Awards
Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Courtney B. Vance thinks it's about time his wife Angela Bassett won an Oscar.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the ABFF Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, the actor, 62, said he thinks the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star is "overdue" an Academy Award after first being nominated back in 1993.

"It's time and, I can't wait for the moment when they call the first syllable of the name because that's all any of us ever listened for," he said of his wife of 25 years being nominated again at the annual ceremony.

The People v. O.J. Simpson star continued, "If you've been to these events, you know that the only thing you listen for is [making A phonetic sounds], or if it's me [making K phonetic sounds]. If they don't do [making A phonetic sounds], I'm out. You know. So I'm excited. It's been 29 years, she's overdue and I think everybody recognizes that. So I'm excited."

Bassett, 64, is nominated for best supporting actress for her role as Queen Ramonda in the Marvel sequel at this weekend's ceremony and is up against Jamie Lee Curtis, Kerry Condon, Stephanie Hsu and Hong Chau.

Courtney B. Vance attends the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Excellence In Hollywood
Courtney B. Vance at the 2023 ABFF Awards. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Bassett has already picked up a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year, winning best supporting actress for playing the Wakanda matriarch at the January ceremonies.

The actress was first nominated for an Oscar in 1993 for her role as Tina Turner in What's Love Got to Do with It, losing out on the best actress award to Holly Hunter for her role as Ada McGrath in The Piano.

Speaking with PEOPLE last month, Bassett opened up about her nomination and the biggest lesson it's taught her. "Never give up and run after your passion," she said. "Maybe one day, something as wonderful as this occurs."

She also revealed she drew from her own experience as a mom to twins Bronywyn and Slater, 17, to play the role.

"Being a mother of twins, you're always thinking of them. Wanting the best for your kids," she said of the children she shares with Vance.

Praising her husband, who she met at the Yale School of Drama in the 1980s, she added, "He understands just empirically everything that I go through. He can really give me perspective, because it gets very heady and very busy, but he just keeps me very grounded about the important things, that life is good and we're all just doing our best to support each other."

Tune into the Oscars live on ABC on March 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

