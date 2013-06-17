The actress turned 49 on Saturday and celebrated with friends on Sunday

Courteney Cox Celebrates Her 49th Birthday with Coco Arquette, Busy Philipps & More

Happy birthday Courteney Cox!

The Cougar Town actress celebrated her 49th birthday in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday at restaurant Giorgio Baldi with a little help from her famous friends and 9-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette.

Cox shared a photo with Coco, whose father is Cox’s ex-husband David Arquette, on Twitter, writing “Every birthday is perfect with my favorite girl.”

Joined by Busy Philipps, Cox’s Cougar Town costar, Laura Dern, Tobey Maguire’s jewelry designer wife Jennifer Meyer and Isla Fisher, Cox Tweeted, “Dancin with my girls.”

Philipps – who is expecting her second daughter with husband Marc Silverstein this month – also took to Twitter to offer her well wishes.

“Happy birthday to @CourteneyCox!! One of the greatest ladies I know!” she wrote on Saturday.