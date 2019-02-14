The newest members of the 'costars turned couples' club met while filming their steamy Netflix series, Sex/Life, which started fillming in late 2020 after Shahi split from husband Steve Howey.

"I said, 'Well, that's a tall drink of water.' When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him," Shahi told PEOPLE. "We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more."

On Sex/Life, Shahi stars as a woman caught in a love triangle with her husband (Mike Vogel) and an old flame (Demos). The recently released Netflix series is based on BB Easton's novel, 44 Chapters About 4 Men.

In January, Demos shared a photo of himself and Shahi apple picking together to commemorate the actress' birthday. "Happy bday my baby I f---- love you," he wrote. "You're everything."