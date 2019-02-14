Costars Who Became Couples
Sarah Shahi & Adam Demos, Sex/Life
The newest members of the 'costars turned couples' club met while filming their steamy Netflix series, Sex/Life, which started fillming in late 2020 after Shahi split from husband Steve Howey.
"I said, 'Well, that's a tall drink of water.' When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him," Shahi told PEOPLE. "We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more."
On Sex/Life, Shahi stars as a woman caught in a love triangle with her husband (Mike Vogel) and an old flame (Demos). The recently released Netflix series is based on BB Easton's novel, 44 Chapters About 4 Men.
In January, Demos shared a photo of himself and Shahi apple picking together to commemorate the actress' birthday. "Happy bday my baby I f---- love you," he wrote. "You're everything."
Rami Malek & Lucy Boynton, Bohemian Rhapsody
Malek's performance as famed Queen frontman Freddie Mercury earned him ample praise during the 2019 awards season — and to top it all off, he also found love on set.
The actor confirmed his romance with his costar Lucy Boynton at the Palm Springs International Film Festival's Film Awards Gala on Jan. 3, 2019, several months after the two were first spotted being affectionate in public together.
Malek gave his leading lady — and real-life love — a sweet shoutout while accepting the award for breakthrough performance.
"Thank you, Lucy Boynton. You have been my ally, my confidant, you are my love," he said. "I appreciate you so much."
Boynton played Mary Austin, Mercury's former fiancée and lifelong confidant who inherited half of his estate when he died from complications of AIDS in 1991.
Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood, Supergirl
Benoist and Wood were in for a super surprise when the actor joined the CW series in 2016.
The actress — who plays the titular hero on the show — first met Wood when he was cast as her on-screen love interest Mon-El. Things apparently turned romantic sometime in 2017, when the pair were photographed kissing on the beaches of Cancun, Mexico.
Benoist announced their engagement via Instagram on Feb. 10, 2019, posting a photo of her grinning as Wood kissed her cheek, her gorgeous diamond ring front and center.
"Yes yes yes it will always be yes," she captioned the image, adding a red heart emoji.
They welcomed their first child together in the fall of 2019.
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Riverdale shippers, rejoice! While the costars have been notoriously tight-lipped about their relationship since rumors first started swirling in May 2017, they officially hinted at their status when they made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala.
Since then, the pair — who play on-screen love interests Betty and Jughead on the popular CW series — have given fans a few brief glimpses into their real-life "Bughead" romance.
"I like to go on adventures with Cole," Reinhart revealed to Teen Vogue of Sprouse in October 2018. "Truly, adventures. He takes me to places where I'm like, 'How did you find this?' He's made me see these things that I would have never seen otherwise. It's escapism, which is so beautiful and wonderful."
After some on-again, off-again months, the pair split in March 2020.
Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling, The Place Beyond the Pines
Possibly Hollywood's quietest A-list couple, Mendes and Gosling have kept a famously low profile since first meeting when they starred opposite each other as a troubled couple who share a son in 2011's The Place Beyond the Pines.
The pair's romance became public knowledge in September 2011, when they were spotted holding hands in Disneyland only weeks after filming.
While they've never married, Mendes and Gosling share two young daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.
"I only know what it's like to have my kids. And in my situation, Eva's the dream mother, and they're dream babies, and it's like a dream that I'm having right now," The Notebook actor explained to GQ in 2016. "I'm dreaming it all. So I feel so lucky."
Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn, Swing Shift
Russell and Hawn are one of Hollywood's most enduring love stories. The pair first met while filming 1968's The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, but their romance only blossomed when they reconnected on the set of the 1984's Swing Shift.
The film, set in the 1940s, saw Hawn as a navy wife who falls for Russell's character when she takes a job at a factory to help with the war effort while her husband is on assignment.
"He was so good-looking, but he had no pretense about him. I could tell right away he wasn't a womanizer," Hawn told PEOPLE in May 2017 of her first impressions of Russell.
The pair went on to star in Overboard a few years after getting together, and while they've since agreed to keep their coupling to off-screen, they remain happily unmarried to this day.
Now, the pair love spending time at home with their blended family, which includes kids Oliver, Kate, Boston and Wyatt, along with their grandchildren.
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds, The Green Lantern
Before the A Simple Favor actress and Deadpool star were known for lovingly trolling each other on social media, they played love interests in 2011's Green Lantern.
Lively was dating her Gossip Girl costar Penn Badgley at the time of filming, and Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson.
By October 2011, rumors had spread that the two were an item, and they pleasantly shocked fans when they secretly wed the following year.
The power couple now share three children: daughters James, Inez and Betty.
Stephen Moyer & Anna Paquin, True Blood
From True Blood to true love! In the hit HBO series, Paquin's Sookie Stackhouse is a small-town waitress who shares an undying love with Moyer's Bill Compton, a 173-year-old vampire.
In real life, the two secretly started seeing each other after filming the pilot episode in 2007, but kept their romance under wraps until later in the season.
Moyer popped the question to Paquin two years later, and the pair married in August 2010. They now share twins Charlie and Poppy, whom the actors are happy to keep out of the spotlight.
Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth, The Last Song
It's beyond fitting that the pop star and Aussie actor met on set of a Nicholas Sparks movie. The ups and downs of their lengthy love story — which spanned nearly a decade — are worthy of their own feature film.
Cyrus and Hemsworth played a swoon-worthy teenage couple in 2010's The Last Song, delighting fans when they took their off-screen romance public. After three years together, the Hunger Games actor proposed to Cyrus in 2012, but the pair called it off the following year.
Always one for shocks and surprises, the Hannah Montana actress reconciled with her on-and-off beau in 2016, and once again was spotted with a ring on that finger. In December 2018, the pair gave us the happily-ever-after ending we've all been hoping for when they secretly wed at their Tennesse home, however, less than one year later, went their separate ways for good.
Penélope Cruz & Javier Bardem, Jamón Jamón
Cruz and Bardem's chemistry has been obvious since they first played love interests in 1992's Jamón Jamón, in which Bardem's Raul is brought in to distract Cruz's working-class Silvia from the wealthy man who's proclaimed his love for her.
However, the famous couple didn't begin their off-screen romance until 2007, which they kept very low-profile before quietly marrying in the Bahamas in 2010.
The pair — who now share daughter Luna and son Leo — have gone on to star in a number of films together, including Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Loving Pablo and most recently Everybody Knows.
Alexis Bledel & Vincent Kartheiser, Mad Men
Beth Dawes' affair with Pete Campbell may have been short-lived, but in real life, Bledel and Kartheiser are still mad for each other.
The Gilmore Girls actress and Kartheiser first met on the set of Mad Men, and went public with their romance at a press event in October 2012. They announced their engagement the following spring, and welcomed a son together in 2015.
Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher, That '70s Show
Even though Jackie and Kelso — the stereotypes of teenage vanity and vapidness in the hit comedy series That '70s Show — didn't work out, Kunis and Kutcher did wind up together in the end.
The Spy Who Dumped Me actress revealed on The Howard Stern Show that while the two kept in touch after the show wrapped, things didn't change between them until they ran into each other at an awards show years later.
"I see this guy and I see his back and he's really tall," Kunis said of seeing Kutcher, who had just split from Demi Moore. "Then he just turns around and it was literally like if we were in a movie, the music would start playing and the violins would go. I think for the first time ever he took my breath away — I was like f—, he's good-looking."
After a few months of casually hooking up, the couple decided to get serious. They married in July 2015 after getting engaged in February 2014 and welcoming daughter Wyatt that October. They later also welcomed son Dimitri in November 2016.
As for seeing the famous pair back on-screen together, Kunis is vehemently opposed to the idea.
"Not going to happen," the actress said on an episode of Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist. "I can't look at him and not be like 'What are you doing?'…no it's weird."
Morena Baccarin & Ben McKenzie, Gotham
Baccarin and McKenzie first started working together on the Fox drama in late 2014, and their characters became romantically involved toward the end of the show's first season the following spring.
The Deadpool actress and The O.C. star went public with their relationship a few months later, when they were spotted attending multiple events together and holding hands.
The couple announced their engagement in November 2016, eight months after welcoming their first child together, daughter Frances Laiz. They wed in June 2017. Baby No. 2 is on the way.
Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas, Once Upon a Time
Snow White and Prince Charming found their happily ever after! The pair first met while filming the modern-day fairytale series, and went public with their relationship in 2012.
"It hit me like a blinding light," Dallas told PEOPLE of falling for his castmate. "I thought, 'I'm in trouble now.' "
The couple's real-life fairytale got even more magical when they welcome their first child together, a son, in May 2014, followed by a second son in 2016.
Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Russell and Rhys are more than just partners in international espionage on FX's The Americans — they're real-life partners in love.
Just as it happened to their KGB characters — who were in an arranged marriage on the series — what started as a relationship all for show evolved into authentic affection and, later, a parenting partnership for for Rhys and Russell.
In March 2014, PEOPLE finally confirmed what fans had long suspected: the Felicity actress and Rhys were a couple. The pair welcomed their first child together, a son, Sam, in 2016, and remain happily unmarried.
Mary Elizabeth Winstead & Ewan McGregor, Fargo
In the FX series, the Trainspotting actor played brothers Ray and Emmit Stussy — the former of which is a balding parole officer, who falls in love with his young parolee, a.k.a. Winstead.
Off-screen, McGregor and Winstead's chemistry also began to develop, and the two were spotted kissing in October 2017 — while McGregor was still married to his wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis. PEOPLE then confirmed that the pair had been separated since May of that year, and McGregor filed for divorce in January 2018.
Despite rumors of splits and his children's alleged feelings towards Winstead, McGregor and his leading lady are still going strong.
They even surprised fans with news of the arrival of their first child on June 28, 2021.
Rose Leslie & Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Leslie and Harington first stirred up relationship rumors in 2012, in sync with their fictional GoT counterparts, Jon Snow and Ygritte.
After a brief split, the couple reconciled and continued to fuel romance speculation until they officially confirmed their relationship in April 2016, making their red carpet debut as a couple at the Olivier Awards in London.
They became close while on set in Iceland shooting for season 2. Harington previously opened up about the early days of their romance, admitting that those weeks were his favorite of the series.
"Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love," he said in a cover story for L'Uomo Vogue. "If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love."
After announcing their engagement in 2017, the couple married in a romantic ceremony in Scotland — surrounded by many of their GoT costars — in June 2018. They welcomed their first child together in early 2021.