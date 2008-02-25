Couples Night: It's an Oscars Lovefest!
KEITH URBAN & NICOLE KIDMAN
The Aussie sweethearts – and expectant parents – make it a family
night on the red carpet.
ANNE HATHAWAY & RAFFAELLO FOLLIERI
The Becoming Jane star brings a bit of European style to the
Oscars – her Italian boyfriend of three years!
JOHNNY DEPP & VANESSA PARADIS
The France-based twosome, in town to celebrate the Sweeny Todd star's Best Actor nomination, make a très beau couple
as they head into the theater.
HARRISON FORD & CALISTA FLOCKHART
Before Ford went solo to present the award for Best Original Screenplay to
Juno writer Diablo Cody, he made it a pairs night with his
longtime love (in a Rare Vintage gown).
HEIDI KLUM & SEAL
The only star the Project Runway host said she was excited to see
on Oscar night was standing right next to her – her husband of nearly
three years.
GEORGE CLOONEY & SARAH LARSON
The Best Actor nominee guided his Valentino-clad girlfriend down the red
carpet with a comforting hand – resting it the entire time on the small of
her back. He even boasted, "She looks good, eh?"
JESSICA ALBA & CASH WARREN
The expectant parents may have played it coy about the baby's due date
– despite Alba admitting to being in her third trimester – but
their mutual affection was hardly a secret!
PATRICK DEMPSEY & JILLIAN FINK
The Enchanted star stuck so close to his wife on the red carpet
that he stepped on her Versace dress – more than once. At one point, she turned
to him and exclaimed, "You keep doing that!"
JAMES MCAVOY & ANNE-MARIE DUFF
The Atonement star prefers to keep mum on his marriage, but his
affection was clear: The two managed to hold hands all the way down the red
carpet.
DIANE LANE & JOSH BROLIN
Despite his gritty character in No Country for Old Men, the actor
displayed an equally convincing soft side for his wife Lane as they
strolled arm in arm down the red carpet.
JAVIER BARDEM & PENéLOPE CRUZ
They didn't do the Oscars red carpet together, but after the No Country for Old Men star won Best Supporting Actor, the Spanish couple weren't shy about celebrating at the Miramax party in Bar Marmont.
JOHN TRAVOLTA & KELLY PRESTON
After presenting at the ceremony, Travolta takes on another role – escort, guiding his wife into the Governor's Ball to mix with other Hollywood royalty.
KATE BECKINSALE & LEN WISEMAN
The British actress and her director husband look like the sexiest couple alive outside Prince's after-Oscar bash in Beverly Hills.
ELLEN DEGENERES & PORTIA DE ROSSI
Last year's Oscar host gets cheeky with her girlfriend at Elton John's AIDS Foundation benefit at the Pacific Design Center following the Academy Awards.