Couples Night: It's an Oscars Lovefest!

Pairs ruled the red carpet this season, as Keith & Nicole stopped for romance, followed by George & Sarah, Jessica & Cash and more
By People Staff Updated January 20, 2022 02:30 PM

KEITH URBAN & NICOLE KIDMAN

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/AP

The Aussie sweethearts – and expectant parents – make it a family

night on the red carpet.

ANNE HATHAWAY & RAFFAELLO FOLLIERI

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

The Becoming Jane star brings a bit of European style to the

Oscars – her Italian boyfriend of three years!

JOHNNY DEPP & VANESSA PARADIS

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

The France-based twosome, in town to celebrate the Sweeny Todd star's Best Actor nomination, make a très beau couple

as they head into the theater.

HARRISON FORD & CALISTA FLOCKHART

Credit: Paul Buck/EPA

Before Ford went solo to present the award for Best Original Screenplay to

Juno writer Diablo Cody, he made it a pairs night with his

longtime love (in a Rare Vintage gown).

HEIDI KLUM & SEAL

Credit: Gilbert Flores/Celebrity Photo

The only star the Project Runway host said she was excited to see

on Oscar night was standing right next to her – her husband of nearly

three years.

GEORGE CLOONEY & SARAH LARSON

Credit: Carlos Diaz/INF

The Best Actor nominee guided his Valentino-clad girlfriend down the red

carpet with a comforting hand – resting it the entire time on the small of

her back. He even boasted, "She looks good, eh?"

JESSICA ALBA & CASH WARREN

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/AP

The expectant parents may have played it coy about the baby's due date

– despite Alba admitting to being in her third trimester – but

their mutual affection was hardly a secret!

PATRICK DEMPSEY & JILLIAN FINK

Credit: Amy Sancetta/AP

The Enchanted star stuck so close to his wife on the red carpet

that he stepped on her Versace dress – more than once. At one point, she turned

to him and exclaimed, "You keep doing that!"

JAMES MCAVOY & ANNE-MARIE DUFF

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/AP

The Atonement star prefers to keep mum on his marriage, but his

affection was clear: The two managed to hold hands all the way down the red

carpet.

DIANE LANE & JOSH BROLIN

Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty

Despite his gritty character in No Country for Old Men, the actor

displayed an equally convincing soft side for his wife Lane as they

strolled arm in arm down the red carpet.

JAVIER BARDEM & PENéLOPE CRUZ

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

They didn't do the Oscars red carpet together, but after the No Country for Old Men star won Best Supporting Actor, the Spanish couple weren't shy about celebrating at the Miramax party in Bar Marmont.

JOHN TRAVOLTA & KELLY PRESTON

Credit: Amy Sancetta/AP

After presenting at the ceremony, Travolta takes on another role – escort, guiding his wife into the Governor's Ball to mix with other Hollywood royalty.

KATE BECKINSALE & LEN WISEMAN

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The British actress and her director husband look like the sexiest couple alive outside Prince's after-Oscar bash in Beverly Hills.

ELLEN DEGENERES & PORTIA DE ROSSI

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Last year's Oscar host gets cheeky with her girlfriend at Elton John's AIDS Foundation benefit at the Pacific Design Center following the Academy Awards.

By People Staff