From Cookies & Milk to Sonny & Cher: The Most Unforgettable Celeb Couples Costumes, Ever

Let these celebrity couples costumes serve as inspiration for you and your significant other
By Andrea Wurzburger
October 18, 2019 10:00 AM

Beyoncé & JAY-Z 

Beyonce/Instagram

as Olympians Florence Griffith Joyner and Tommie Smith

Beyoncé & JAY-Z 

Beyonce/Instagram

as Barbie and Ken, with a surprise appearance from daughter Blue Ivy as Skipper

Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson 

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

as Storm and Black Panther

Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden 

Ariel Winter/Instagram

as Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner 

Sophie Turner/Instagram

as Gomez and Morticia Addams

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel 

Jessica Biel/Instagram

as Branch and Poppy from Trolls (along with their son, Silas)

Jessica Simpson & Erica Johnson

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

as Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger from Twins

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend 

John Legend/Instagram

as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend 

Michael Loccisano/WireImage

as Cleopatra and Antony

Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland 

Sarah Hyland/Instagram

as Eleven and Dustin from Stranger Things

Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

as Andie and Duckie from Pretty in Pink

Ansel Elgort & Violetta Komyshan

Ansel Elgort Instagram

as Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow from Game of Thrones 

Cacee Cobb & Donald Faison

CaCee Cobb Instagram

as Ann Darrow and King Kong from King Kong

Ciara & Russell Wilson

Ciara Instagram

as Black Panther and Okoye from Black Panther (with kids Future Zahir and Sienna)

Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber 

JB Lacroix/GC Images

as Cher and Gregg Allman

Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber 

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila

as a ’70s couple

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union Instagram

as Milli Vanilli

Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid 

Gigi Hadid Instagram

as Spider-Man and the Black Cat

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Instagram

as the Cowardly Lion and Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz 

Bill & Giuliana Rancic 

Giuliana Rancic Instagram

as a plastic surgeon and his patient

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

Robert Kamau/GC Images

as Princess Fiona and Shrek from Shrek

Brooks Laich & Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough Instagram

as Austin Powers and Felicity Shagwell from Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me 

Kim Kardashian & Jonathan Cheban

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

as Cher and Sonny Bono

Kim Kardashian & Jonathan Cheban

SplashNews.com

as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West 

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

as Catwoman and Batman

Kourtney & Kim Kardashian 

Kim Kardashian West Twitter

as Michael Jackson and Madonna

Kyle Draper & Laverne Cox

Kyle Draper Instagram

as Jeannie and Major Tony Nelson from I Dream of Jeannie

Eddie Cibrian & LeAnn Rimes 

LeAnn Rimes Cibrian Twitter

as Danny and Sandy from Grease

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon

Stephen Lovekin/WireImage

as cookies and milk

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland Instagram

as Taco Belle (get it?)

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

as Westley and Inigo Montoya from The Princess Bride

Austin Nichols & Sophia Bush

WireImage

as Russell Brand and Katy Perry

Zoë Kravitz & Karl Glusman

Zoe Kravitz Instagram

as Marla Singer and Tyler Durden from Fight Club

The Weeknd & Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Instagram

as Beetlejuice & Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice

