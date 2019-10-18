From Cookies & Milk to Sonny & Cher: The Most Unforgettable Celeb Couples Costumes, Ever

Beyoncé & JAY-Z
as Olympians Florence Griffith Joyner and Tommie Smith
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
as Barbie and Ken, with a surprise appearance from daughter Blue Ivy as Skipper
Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson
as Storm and Black Panther
Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden
as Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
as Gomez and Morticia Addams
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel
as Branch and Poppy from Trolls (along with their son, Silas)
Jessica Simpson & Erica Johnson
as Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger from Twins
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
as Cleopatra and Antony
Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland
as Eleven and Dustin from Stranger Things
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.
as Andie and Duckie from Pretty in Pink
Ansel Elgort & Violetta Komyshan
as Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow from Game of Thrones
Cacee Cobb & Donald Faison
as Ann Darrow and King Kong from King Kong
Ciara & Russell Wilson
as Black Panther and Okoye from Black Panther (with kids Future Zahir and Sienna)
Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber
as Cher and Gregg Allman
Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber
as a ’70s couple
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade
as Milli Vanilli
Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid
as Spider-Man and the Black Cat
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen
as the Cowardly Lion and Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz
Bill & Giuliana Rancic
as a plastic surgeon and his patient
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz
as Princess Fiona and Shrek from Shrek
Brooks Laich & Julianne Hough
as Austin Powers and Felicity Shagwell from Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Kim Kardashian & Jonathan Cheban
as Cher and Sonny Bono
Kim Kardashian & Jonathan Cheban
as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
as Catwoman and Batman
Kourtney & Kim Kardashian
as Michael Jackson and Madonna
Kyle Draper & Laverne Cox
as Jeannie and Major Tony Nelson from I Dream of Jeannie
Eddie Cibrian & LeAnn Rimes
as Danny and Sandy from Grease
Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon
as cookies and milk
Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams
as Taco Belle (get it?)
Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka
as Westley and Inigo Montoya from The Princess Bride
Austin Nichols & Sophia Bush
as Russell Brand and Katy Perry
Zoë Kravitz & Karl Glusman
as Marla Singer and Tyler Durden from Fight Club
The Weeknd & Bella Hadid
as Beetlejuice & Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice