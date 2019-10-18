From Cookies & Milk to Sonny & Cher: The Most Unforgettable Celeb Couples Costumes, Ever Let these celebrity couples costumes serve as inspiration for you and your significant other By Andrea Wurzburger ellipsis More Previous Applications View All Start Slideshow Next Beyoncé & JAY-Z Image zoom Beyonce/Instagram as Olympians Florence Griffith Joyner and Tommie Smith Advertisement Advertisement Beyoncé & JAY-Z Image zoom Beyonce/Instagram as Barbie and Ken, with a surprise appearance from daughter Blue Ivy as Skipper Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/Instagram as Storm and Black Panther Advertisement Advertisement Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden Image zoom Ariel Winter/Instagram as Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock Advertisement Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Image zoom Sophie Turner/Instagram as Gomez and Morticia Addams Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Image zoom Jessica Biel/Instagram as Branch and Poppy from Trolls (along with their son, Silas) Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Jessica Simpson & Erica Johnson Image zoom Jessica Simpson/Instagram as Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger from Twins Advertisement Advertisement Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Image zoom John Legend/Instagram as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Advertisement Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Image zoom Michael Loccisano/WireImage as Cleopatra and Antony Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland Image zoom Sarah Hyland/Instagram as Eleven and Dustin from Stranger Things Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr. Image zoom Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram as Andie and Duckie from Pretty in Pink Advertisement Advertisement Ansel Elgort & Violetta Komyshan Image zoom Ansel Elgort Instagram as Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow from Game of Thrones Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Cacee Cobb & Donald Faison Image zoom CaCee Cobb Instagram as Ann Darrow and King Kong from King Kong Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Ciara & Russell Wilson Image zoom Ciara Instagram as Black Panther and Okoye from Black Panther (with kids Future Zahir and Sienna) Advertisement Advertisement Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Image zoom JB Lacroix/GC Images as Cher and Gregg Allman Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila as a ’70s couple Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Image zoom Gabrielle Union Instagram as Milli Vanilli Advertisement Advertisement Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Image zoom Gigi Hadid Instagram as Spider-Man and the Black Cat Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Image zoom Gisele Instagram as the Cowardly Lion and Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Bill & Giuliana Rancic Image zoom Giuliana Rancic Instagram as a plastic surgeon and his patient Advertisement Advertisement Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Image zoom Robert Kamau/GC Images as Princess Fiona and Shrek from Shrek Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Brooks Laich & Julianne Hough Image zoom Julianne Hough Instagram as Austin Powers and Felicity Shagwell from Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Kim Kardashian & Jonathan Cheban Image zoom Neilson Barnard/Getty Images as Cher and Sonny Bono Advertisement Advertisement Kim Kardashian & Jonathan Cheban Image zoom SplashNews.com as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Image zoom Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images as Catwoman and Batman Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Kourtney & Kim Kardashian Image zoom Kim Kardashian West Twitter as Michael Jackson and Madonna Advertisement Advertisement Kyle Draper & Laverne Cox Image zoom Kyle Draper Instagram as Jeannie and Major Tony Nelson from I Dream of Jeannie Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Eddie Cibrian & LeAnn Rimes Image zoom LeAnn Rimes Cibrian Twitter as Danny and Sandy from Grease Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon Image zoom Stephen Lovekin/WireImage as cookies and milk Advertisement Advertisement Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Image zoom Sarah Hyland Instagram as Taco Belle (get it?) Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
as Westley and Inigo Montoya from The Princess Bride

Austin Nichols & Sophia Bush
WireImage
as Russell Brand and Katy Perry

Zoë Kravitz & Karl Glusman
Zoe Kravitz Instagram
as Marla Singer and Tyler Durden from Fight Club

The Weeknd & Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Instagram
as Beetlejuice & Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice

From Cookies & Milk to Sonny & Cher: The Most Unforgettable Celeb Couples Costumes, Ever

