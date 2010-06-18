Country matriarch McEntire masters Beyoncés' hit "If I Were a Boy" – could this be just a preview?

Could Reba and Beyoncé Be the Next Matchup on CMT Crossroads?

The long anticipated CMT Crossroads featuring Keith Urban and John Mayer will finally air Friday night. Having teased viewers with a sneak peek and a rousing performance of “Hit the Ground Runnin” at the CMT Awards, fans will now be able to enjoy a full hour of watching the guitar mavens do what they do best.

Kenny Chesney and The Steve Miller Band have been announced as the next Crossroads matchup to air in July, but isn’t it time for the ladies to show their stuff?

Reba McEntire recently performed a version of Beyoncé’s “If I Were a Boy,” which begs the question – who wouldn’t like to see a Reba/Beyoncé Crossroads?