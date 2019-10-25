When Costars Clash: 13 Onscreen Pairs Who Were Allegedly Feuding Offscreen

Much-rumored tension between the longtime Sex and the City costars came to a head when Cattrall discussed scrapped plans for a third film in October 2017. “We’ve never been friends. We’ve been colleagues and in some way, it’s a very healthy place to be,” she said of Parker. “I never asked for any money. I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous,” the actress added of reports her negotiations had delayed a possible movie. “And this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer.”

Parker responded to Cattrall’s interview during a February 2018 Watch What Happens Live episode. “I found it very upsetting,” she said. “That’s not the way I recall our experience. So it’s sad.”

Shortly after her former costar’s WWHL appearance, Cattrall’s brother, Chris, was found dead. “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx,” Parker commented on her post confirming Chris’s passing.

In response, Cattrall dedicated an Instagram post to slamming Parker, writing, “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”