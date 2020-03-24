Does Coronavirus Social Distancing Have You Going Stir-Crazy? These Celebs Feel the Exact Same Way

With many states and cities issuing shelter-in-place and lockdowns in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, all of us who are non-essential workers have been spending a lot of time inside.

All of that indoor time and lack of socialization has many of us feeling stir-crazy — celebrities included. From rapping on Instagram to interior designing their hamster’s homes, here’s how celebrities are (barely) keeping it together.

Hint: They’re handling it about as well as the rest of us.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore is compulsively cleaning. Here, she can be seen scrubbing and scrubbing and scrubbing a pot. Her son even edited and scored the video to look like the start of an epic scary movie.

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres is calling everyone she knows and finding new and inventive ways to sit on her couch.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen is considering interior designing her hamster’s cage for fun.

Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen got “pretty stoned” and watched Cats, which was truly a delight.

Bob Saget

Bob Saget joked that he is becoming like Danny Tanner, the notoriously neat dad he played on Full House.

Gal Gadot & Company

Image zoom Gal Gadot Instagram

Gal Gadot got so bored that she got a bunch of celebrities together to sing “Imagine” by John Lennon. It was sweet, if not a little off-key.

Rita Wilson

Wilson, who is currently quarantined in Australia with her husband, Tom Hanks, after they both tested positive for COVID-19, is going “quarantine stir crazy.” She took a break from reading to rap “Hip Hop Hooray” by Naughty by Nature. Impressive, if you ask us.

Marlee Matlin

Marlee Matlin got into her dress from the 1987 Academy Awards — where she won for her role in Children of a Lesser God — and it still fits, 34 years later!

Katy Perry

Pregnant Katy Perry is part of the “#stayhomeclub” and wants to know what day it is.

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale

Before Vanessa Hudgens got heat for saying that it was “inevitable” people would die from COVID-19, she and Ashley Tisdale, who starred in High School Musical, revisited the movie’s iconic finale dance. Well, Ashley did … Vanessa just poured herself some wine and jammed along.

Madonna

Madonna sang about fried fish to the tune of “Vogue” and it was both slightly worrying and totally delightful.

Jordan Fisher

The To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star had some fun with face filters while singing “One Jump Ahead” from Aladdin.

January Jones

Image zoom January Jones/Instagram

The Mad Men star showed off her recipe for “human stew” that included a pound of salt one, box of baking soda and apple cider vinegar.

Judi Dench

Judi Dench put on this hat and told everyone to “just keep laughing.”

JoJo

JoJo got so bored that she reworked her song, “Leave (Get Out)” with coronavirus-themed lyrics.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson said that she has “no pride or shame” after her “plumbing froze up” at her cabin in Montana and she had to use her toddler’s potty.

Sam Neill

Meanwhile, Sam Neill is bored enough that he “did something really useful” and washed all of his sneakers. He made “quite the discovery” when he realized he has “so many shoes that are pretty much exactly the same.” He also gave us a sniff and assured us he’s “doing fine.”

Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth won’t stop hitting high notes, COVID-19 be damned!

Cardi B

The rapper just … ran head-first into a Jenga tower. Which feels like an overreaction considering she is only on “Day 3” of quarantine but, to each their own!

Nigel Barker

Image zoom

The photographer had a disco dance party in his own living room, complete with costumes and lights. He wrote on Instagram, “Even though we are practicing social distancing due to this wretched Corona Virus, we can’t let it ruin everything!” The dance party was part of the World Health Organization and Global Citizen’s #TogetherAtHome campaign.