Police Save Woman Trapped in Sinking Car by Smashing Window with a Rock

This picture says it all.

Two resourceful New Zealand police officers saved a woman’s life on Tuesday by using a large rock to smash the back windshield of her sinking BMW and pulling her to safety, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

The 63-year-old, whose name was not released, became trapped in her own vehicle after driving it into Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour at about 3 p.m.

Police say she was just minutes from drowning before being rescued by Officers Paul Watts and Simon Russell, who rushed to the scene of the accident along with several concerned bystanders, according to the New Zealand Herald.

Watts and Russell initially attempting to break the car window with their police batons. After several unsuccessful attempts, a bystander, who happened to be local reporter Simon Maude, handed the officers a large rock, which they were able to use to smash the glass.

“At that time the car actually started to move very fast into the water. I was trying to hold the car, slowing it down from entering the water,” Russell told the newspaper.

Police were able to pull the lucky driver to safety – and within minutes the vehicle was completed submerged under the water.

The circumstances of the crash are still unknown.