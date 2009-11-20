Coolest Celeb Baby Hangouts? Workin' It with Mom and Dad!

From the set to the Super Bowl, J.Lo, Drew and more celebs worked and played with their wee ones
By People Staff Updated January 25, 2022 01:59 PM

1 of 19

MOST VALUABLE DAD

Credit: Hans Deryk /Reuters/Landov

Daddy, I almost got one! After his team defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Feb. 7, New Orleans Saints quarterback (and Super Bowl MVP) Drew Brees gave 13-month-old son Baylen a lift so the cute tot could snatch one of the celebratory confetti.

2 of 19

OLYMPIC-SIZE KISS

Credit: P&G/Getty Images

While draped in the American flag, 11-month-old Hadley gets a smooch from

her dad, Olympic speed racer Chad Hedrick, after he nabbed the bronze medal in the

Men's 1000m race Feb. 18 in Vancouver.

3 of 19

MINI SONGBIRD

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

She's only 2, but already Harlow knows her way around a studio with dad Joel Madden! The little girl joined some of music's biggest stars Feb. 1 as they re-recorded "We Are the World" to benefit Haiti. Making the field trip even more special: Mom Nicole Richie had witnessed the original event 25 years ago, when her dad Lionel co-wrote and recorded the song with Michael Jackson and pals. Talk about déjàvu!

4 of 19

FLASH VISIT

Credit: Pacific Coast News

While filming new episodes of FlashForward in L.A. on Jan. 11, John Cho had a quick on set visit with son Kage, 1½, and wife Kerri Higuchi. The hit show returns to ABC on March 18.

5 of 19

BIRTHDAY CONCERT

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.

Emme and Max definitely inherited their mom and dad's love of the spotlight! A week before their first birthday, the twins joined parents Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez on stage for the couple's Valentine’s Day concert at Madison Square Garden for a pre-birthday celebration.

6 of 19

A DASH OF SWEET

Credit: ames Devaney/WireImage

Liev Schreiber enjoyed a mini-break from filming the thriller Salt, thanks to son Alexander (nicknamed Sasha), then 19 months, who visited Dad on the Manhattan set of the movie on March 14.

7 of 19

ROCK STEADIES

Credit: PhamousFotos / Splash News Online

Kingston, 2 ½ – sporting blue lips, courtesy a colored lollipop – proved he's ready to rock just like dad Gavin Rossdale, joining his pop on March 25 at the Donate Life Concert Series in L.A.

8 of 19

STOP THE PRESSES!

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Matthew McConaughey gave 9-month-old son Levi a lift while doing press in Los Angeles on April 27 for his romantic comedy Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.

9 of 19

CUTIE ON SET

Credit: INF

While on the New York set of his movie The Baster – also starring Jennifer Aniston – Jason Bateman worked in some daddy-and-me time with daughter Francesca, 2 ½ on May 14.

10 of 19

FOREVER YOUNG

Credit: Fame

Her movie may have been called Grown Ups, but that didn't stop Salma Hayek from bringing 20-month-old daughter Valentina for a visit to the Southern Berkshire, Mass., set of the film on May 21.

11 of 19

A FAMILY AFFAIR

Credit: Flynet

Drea de Matteo, here with 20-month-old daughter Alabama on July 20, isn't the only mom to bring her little one to the Desperate Housewives set. Marcia Cross and Felicity Huffman have all brought their kids to Wisteria Lane!

12 of 19

PASSION FOR FASHION

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Who better to model mom Tori Spelling's infant clothing line than her own kids? At the Aug. 14 launch of Spelling's Little Maven, the actress and husband Dean McDermott brought along Little Maven's biggest fans – Liam, 2, and Stella, 14 months.

13 of 19

BLOOD TIES

Credit: Beetham/Whittle/Splash News Online

While in Vancouver, B.C., to reprise his role as Dr. Carlisle Cullen in the Twilight film series, Peter Facinelli gave daughter Lola, 6½, a piggyback ride on Aug. 19 during a visit from wife Jennie Garth and his two other girls, Fiona, 2½, and Luca, 12.

14 of 19

'GOSSIP' MOM

Credit: Maggie Wilson-PHOTOlink

Welcome to the Upper East Side, Helena! Gossip Girl's Kelly Rutherford introduced her 11-week-old daughter to the fabulous lives of Manhattan's elite on Aug. 25 with a visit to the New York set of her hit TV show.

15 of 19

HELLO, HELLO, BIRDIE!

Credit: Ramey

The cougar has a kitten! While working on her new show Cougar Town, Busy Phillips cuddled up with her on-set visitor – 13-month-old daughter Birdie – on Sept. 9.

16 of 19

MINI GRAND SLAM

Credit: Art Seitz / Splash News Online

Talk about a lucky charm! Kim Clijsters, who beat Caroline Wozniaki to win the women's singles trophy at the U.S. Open on Sept. 13, shared the moment with her look-alike daughter, Jada Ellie, then 18 months.

17 of 19

MODELS, INC.

Credit: Ron Smits/London Ent/Splash News Online

To cap off her Baby Phat fashion show in New York on Sept. 15, new mom Kimora Lee Simmons walked the runway with her mini-model daughters Ming, then 9½, and Aoki, 7, while toting 3½-month-old son Kenzo in her arms.

18 of 19

IT'S A WRAP

Credit: Fame

Tom Cruise hung out with his two favorite girls – wife Katie and daughter Suri, 3 – on Oct. 8 during a break in filming on the set of his upcoming movie Knight amp Day in Boston.

19 of 19

PHOTO PLAY

Credit: Katie B/Eaglepress

A dapper Ryder, 5, accompanied mom Kate Hudson while the actress glammed it up during a Harper's Bazaar photo shoot on Oct. 8.

By People Staff