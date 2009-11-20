Coolest Celeb Baby Hangouts? Workin' It with Mom and Dad!

She's only 2, but already Harlow knows her way around a studio with dad Joel Madden! The little girl joined some of music's biggest stars Feb. 1 as they re-recorded "We Are the World" to benefit Haiti. Making the field trip even more special: Mom Nicole Richie had witnessed the original event 25 years ago, when her dad Lionel co-wrote and recorded the song with Michael Jackson and pals. Talk about déjàvu!