Connecticut Couple Arrested for Locking Children in Bathroom for Months

A couple has been arrested for forcing their adopted children to live in a bathroom for months at a time, PEOPLE confirms.

George and Nancie Barnes of Watertown, Connecticut, were arrested on Thursday for two counts of cruelty to persons, unlawful restraint in the second degree and risk of injury to a minor, a press release by the Watertown Police Department states.

The couple has five adopted children and would make each of them spend long periods of time in the room. The abuse was used as a form of punishment for various reasons, the press release reports.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

During their time in the bathroom, children were forced to stand up and read. The couple installed baby monitors to make sure they were standing and reading at all times.

While the children did not sleep in the room, they did have to eat and spend their time at home in the room.

The adopted children ranged in age from nine years old to eighteen years old. According to the police, they had all at one time or another been confined to the bathroom.

One child is said to have began confinement this past September and was not released until the middle of December.

Following an investigation, the state Department of Children and Families removed the children from the Watertown home.

The couple will make an appearance