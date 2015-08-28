Conjoined Twin Dies After Birth, Sister Remains in Critical Condition: 'I Believe in the Power of Prayer,' Says Mother

Minnesota mom Amber McCullough delivered her conjoined twins, Hannah and Olivia, via cesarean section on Wednesday, and doctors immediately began the 12-hour surgery necessary to separate the twins.

On Thursday, a spokeswoman for the Colorado hospital where McCullough gave birth to her twin daughters said that one of the babies had died.

Olivia, who was not expected to survive because of problems with her heart, died. Her sister, Hannah, is in critical but stable condition, Children’s Hospital Colorado spokeswoman Elizabeth Whitehead said.

“I believe in the power of prayer and the talent of the medical professionals here,” McCullough said in a statement released by the hospital, where she is currently recovering.

The twins shared an abdomen, liver and intestinal tract but had separate hearts and kidneys. Olivia was born with only a single ventricle in her heart, which also lacked valves.

Conjoined twins account for one of ever 200,000 live births, the University of Maryland Medical Center reports. About 40 to 60 percent arrive stillborn, and surgical separation of conjoined twins remains a rare procedure. Since 1950, UMD says, at least one twin has survived separation about 75 percent of the time.

McCullough of Hastings, Minnesota, has a 6-year-old son named Tristan from a previous relationship that ended in divorce. She became pregnant with twins during another relationship, which has since ended.

McCullough, who spent eight years in the Army before attending law school and becoming an attorney, learned of the twins’ condition during her second trimester.

“If I had my way, I’d keep them together,” she told KUSA-TV earlier in the week. “But it’s not possible. I wish it were. If they stay together, they’ll both pass.”

McCullough has set up a GoFundMe account to help defray medical costs.