Six-Foot Dog Sinks Half-Court Basketball Shot (But It's What Happens Next That Is Truly Amazing)

Who knew? Basil the St. Bernard plays basketball like a boss.

It only takes two seconds to watch the Holy Cross College basketball mascot sink a towering half-court shot. But it’s the 35-second giddy, panting, tail-wagging full-court celebration that follows which successfully elevates this viral video from simply cute to deliriously awesome.

Even better, the video has an uplifting postscript: Because Basil successfully hit his unlikely shot, one lucky student in the audience (drawn out of a hat) won a grand prize of free text books for a semester.

All hail Basil.