Colin Farrell Loves Massages and the Power of the Human Touch: 'I'm a Big Hugger'

Colin Farrell is apparently just one big teddy bear.

After putting his self-described "wild years" behind him, the season 2 True Detective star, 38, says nowadays he’s all about wholesome hugs and blissful massages.

“I’m actually addicted to massages,” he tells Condé Nast Traveller for its June issue. “A lot of that is to do with touch because I love being touched – I’m a big hugger.”

The Golden Globe winner and father of two says even a healthy handshake can satisfy that urge to connect.

“I love a good hug and a two-handed handshake that nearly turns into a handhold,” he says.

Farrell, who checked into rehab for drug and alcohol abuse in 2005, says these days he’s also a fan of hot yoga, hiking in the Hollywood hills, green juice – “[I drink] almost my body weight in it – and saunas for some healthy chill-out time.

“There is a Russian bathhouse that I go to in Los Angeles,” he said. “It’s a nice way to kill a couple of hours because life can be hectic. To go somewhere for a while and sit in a quiet space, it’s therapeutic.”