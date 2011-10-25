Coldplay's Mylo Xyloto: Review

On their fifth album, Mylo Xyloto, Coldplay busts a move, discovering in their second decade that they can groove.

Hey, it wasn t enough for them to rule arenas, they want to rule dance floors too!

Although they pumped driving rhythms into 2005’s under-appreciated X&Y, there’s a new swagger to the beats on Mylo Xyloto.

The thumping drums that end “Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall” find Will Champion flexing more muscle, while the funky bass on “Major Minus” might make you think that Flea has replaced Guy Berryman.

“Paradise,” the soaring current single (click here to download), boasts such a hip-hop boom that you halfway expect Jay-Z to drop a verse on it. Rihanna actually does turn up on the synth-infused “Princess of China,” making a moody match for Chris Martin.

Elsewhere, “Hurts Like Heaven” has a blissful bounce that finds ’80s-pop nirvana.

Still – along this (vaguely) conceptual journey about two lost souls – there are classic Coldplay ballads such as “Us Against the World,” helping to ensure that global domination will continue.

Rating:

