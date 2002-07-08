Coca-Cola to Issue Britney Challenge

Pepsi may have pop princess Britney Spears, 20, pushing its product in commercials and at concerts featuring billboards heralding the soda company’s sponsorship of her live performances, but rival Coca-Cola Company has the Fantanas. The who? According to The New York Times, the four-girl group is being featured in a mammoth new advertising campaign (for which they were manufactured) aimed squarely at the teen market that has already embraced Britney Spears and Pepsi. Coca-Cola’s product, Fanta, is a fruit-flavored soda that originated in Italy in 1955 and which the Atlanta-based company currently manufactures and markets domestically. The Fantanas, who have yet to be identified individually by name, will appear in scantily clad outfits that reflect the various colors of the drink itself (pineapple yellow, strawberry red, grape purple and orange orange), reports The Times. As for the feel of their ads, which are appearing on radio, TV and the Internet, it is a Caribbean party atmosphere. In one suggestive commercial, The Times reports, the dancing, pulsating Fantanas (who appear a lot on white sandy beaches) approach a group of young men who are bored watching TV and ask them, “Wanta Fanta?” Nothing Britney would do at all.