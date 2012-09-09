The How I Met Your Mother actress tied the knot with Saturday Night Live actor Taran Killam Saturday during a ceremony at the Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort in Solvang, Calif., a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Of the proposal, Smulders, 30, preferred to keep the details to herself. When asked how Killam, 30, popped the question, she told PEOPLE at the time, “That’s personal, but it was very romantic, I’ll tell you that much.”