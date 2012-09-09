Cobie Smulders & Taran Killam Are Married!
After welcoming a child in 2009, the couple exchanged vows in Solvang, Calif., on Saturday
Credit: Ramey
Cobie Smulders is married!
The How I Met Your Mother actress tied the knot with Saturday Night Live actor Taran Killam Saturday during a ceremony at the Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort in Solvang, Calif., a source confirms to PEOPLE.
The couple – who announced their engagement in January 2009 – are parents to 3½-year-old daughter, Shaelyn Cado.
Of the proposal, Smulders, 30, preferred to keep the details to herself. When asked how Killam, 30, popped the question, she told PEOPLE at the time, “That’s personal, but it was very romantic, I’ll tell you that much.”